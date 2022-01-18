Punjab assembly elections 2022: AAP names Bhagwant Mann as chief ministerial candidate

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

The announcement came a week after AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said he wanted the party’s state unit chief, Mann, as its CM face for the elections.

Earlier, the AAP launched telephone lines for people and invited suggestions for chief ministerial candidate selection.

"Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur constituency in Punjab Bhagwant Mann will be the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections: Delhi CM & Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal," ANI tweeted.

The party didn't project any chief ministerial face in the 2017 assembly elections, in which it won 20 seats in the 117-member strong state assembly.

The Congress had secured absolute majority by winning 77 seats and the AAP was the main Opposition party as Shiromani Akali Dal decimated to 15 seats.

After receiving multiple requests from political parties in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, the Election Commission has postponed the date of the Punjab assembly election from February 14 to February 20.

The counting of votes will be on March 10 along with four other poll-bound states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.