Punjab Assembly Election Result: Landslide win for AAP with 92 seats; Congress decimated at 18; SAD 4

The Aam Aadmi Party has created history with a massive win in the Punjab Assembly elections. Not even 10-year-old, the AAP decimated the national and regional parties in the state by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

The incumbent Congress was decimated as it could barely win 18 seats, while the Shiromani Akali Dal alliance at four seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party alliance at two. From 2 seats in 2017 state polls to a historic mandate, the AAP clean-swept Malwa regions and made strong gains in Doaba and Majha regions too.

In these polls, heavyweights Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi , state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh, and Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal have lost their seats. The majority of Channi's ministers, including Manpreet Singh Badal, OP Soni, Vijay Inder Singla, Raj Kumar Verka, Pargat Singh, and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, have also lost their seats in the high-stake battle.

AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann won from Dhuri by 58,206 votes and thanked the people for such a mandate. "We are public servants and work for the people. We will work for Punjab. Keep your faith in me. Give me some time and things will start to change in Punjab too."

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also thanked people for giving a chance to the party. The party ran the campaign with the slogan 'ik chance, AAP nu', 'ik chance, jhadu nu'.

Meanwhile, Sidhu has offered to resign from the post of state Congress chief following party's poor performance in the Assembly elections . The party has refused to accept the resignation, reports said. Anti-incumbency, infighting, change of CM ahead of polls are some of the reasons behind Congress's decimation in the state.

The story is similar for SAD and BJP. SAD which formed an alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party won X seats. The BJP in alliance with Captain Singh's PLC won only X seats. The results also highlight that Punjab was looking for a complete change and not a change of power between the existing players.

