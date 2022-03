Punjab Assembly Election Result 2022: Here's full list of winners from 117 constituencies

The Aam Aadmi Party stormed into power in Punjab, winning 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly. The incumbent Congress has won 18 seats, while the SAD alliance won four seats, the BJP won two seats and one seat went to an Independent candidate.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal hailed the party's performance in Punjab as a "revolution. The AAP tsunami made several stalwarts, including three former chief ministers, bite the dust. Apart from Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who lost from his Chamkaur Sahib as well as Bhadaur, former chief ministers Parkash Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal were also among the heavyweights who were defeated.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and several state Ministers also tasted defeat.

Prominent winners included AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri, Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema from Dirba, state BJP chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma from Pathankot, Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa from Qadian and minister Rana Gurjeet Singh from Kapurthala.

Here's the full list of winners:

S.No. Constituency name Winner Party 1 Sujanpur Naresh Puri INC 2 Bhoa Lal Chand AAP 3 Pathankot Ashwani Kumar Sharma BJP 4 Gurdaspur Barindermeet Singh Pahra INC 5 Dina Nagar Aruna Chaudhary INC 6 Qadian Pratap Singh Bajwa INC 7 Batala Amansher Singh AAP 8 Sri Hargobindpur Amarpal Singh AAP 9 Fatehgarh Churian Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa INC 10 Dera Baba Nanak Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa INC 11 Ajnala Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal AAP 12 Raja sansi Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria INC 13 Majitha Ganieve Kaur Majithia SAD 14 Jandiala Harbhajan Singh ETO AAP 15 Amritsar North Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh AAP 16 Amritsar West Dr. Jasbir Singh Sandhu AAP 17 Amritsar Central Ajay Gupta AAP 18 Amritsar East Jeevan Jyot Kaur AAP 19 Amritsar South Inderbir Singh Nijjar AAP 20 Attari Jaswinder Singh AAP 21 Tarn taran Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal AAP 22 Khem karan Sarvan Singh Dhun AAP 23 Patti Laljit Singh Bhullar AAP 24 Khadoor Sahib Manjinder Singh Lalpura AAP 25 Baba Bakala Dalbir Singh Tong AAP 26 Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira INC 27 Kapurthala Rana Gurjit Singh INC 28 Sultanpur Rana Inder Partap Singh Independent 29 Phagwara Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal INC 30 Phillaur Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary INC 31 Nakodar Inderjit Kaur Mann AAP 32 Shahkot Hardev Singh Laddi INC 33 Kartarpur Balkar Singh AAP 34 Jalandhar West Sheetal Angural AAP 35 Jalandhar Central Raman Arora AAP 36 Jalandhar North Avtar Singh Junior INC 37 Jalandhar Cantt Pargat Singh Powar INC 38 Adampur Sukhwinder Singh Kotli INC 39 Mukerian Jangi Lal Mahajan BJP 40 Dasuya Karambir Singh AAP 41 Urmar Jasvir Singh Raja Gill AAP 42 Sham Chaurasi Dr. Ravjot Singh AAP 43 Hoshiarpur Bram Shanker (Jimpa) AAP 44 Chabbewal Dr Raj Kumar INC 45 Garhshankar Jai Krishan AAP 46 Banga Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi SAD 47 Nawan Shahr Dr Nachhatar Pal BSP 48 Balachaur Santosh Kumari Katariaa AAP 49 Anandpur Sahib Harjot Singh Bains AAP 50 Rupnagar Dinesh Kumar Chadha AAP 51 Chamkaur Sahib Charanjit Singh AAP 52 Kharar Anmil Gagan Maan AAP 53 SAS Nagar Kulwant Singh AAP 54 Bassi Rupinder Singh AAP 55 Fatehgarh Sahib Lakhbir Singh Rai AAP 56 Amloh Gurinder Singh Garry Birring AAP 57 Khanna Tarunpreet Singh Sond AAP 58 Samrala Jagtar Singh Diyalpura AAP 59 Sahnewal Hardeep Singh Mundian AAP 60 Ludhiana East Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola) AAP 61 Ludhiana South Rajinder Pal Kaur AAP 62 Atam Nagar Kulwant Singh Sidhu AAP 63 Ludhiana Central Ashok Parashar (Pappi) AAP 64 Ludhiana West Gurpreet Bassi Gogi AAP 65 Ludhiana North Madan Lal Bagga AAP 66 Gill Jiwan Singh Sangowal AAP 67 Payal Manwinder Singh Giaspura AAP 68 Dakha Manpreet Singh Ayali SAD 69 Raikot Hakam Singh Thekedar AAP 70 Jagraon Sarvjit Kaur Manuke AAP 71 Nihal Singh Wala Manjit Singh Bilaspur AAP 72 Bhagha Purana Amritpal Singh Sukhanand AAP 73 Moga Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora AAP 74 Dharamkot Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose AAP 75 Zira Naresh Kataria AAP 76 Firozpur City Ranbir Singh AAP 77 Firozpur Rural Rajneesh Kumar Dahiya AAP 78 Guru Har Sahai Fauja Singh AAP 79 Jalalabad Jagdeep Kamboj AAP 80 Fazilka Narinder Pal Singh Sawna AAP 81 Abohar Sandeep Jakhar INC 82 Balluana Amandeep Singh Musafir AAP 83 Lambi Gurmeet Singh Khudian AAP 84 Gidderbaha Amrinder Singh Raja Warring INC 85 Malout Dr. Baljit Kaur AAP 86 Muktsar Jagdeep Singh 'Kaka Brar' AAP 87 Faridkot Gurdit Singh Sekhon AAP 88 Kotkapura Kultar Singh Sandhwan AAP 89 Jaitu Amolak Singh AAP 90 Rampura Phul Balkar Singh Sidhu AAP 91 Bhucho Mandi Jagsir Singh INC 92 Bathinda Urban Jagroop Singh Gill AAP 93 Bathinda Rural Amit Rattan Kotfatta AAP 94 Talwandi Sabo Jagroop Singh Gill AAP 95 Maur Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana AAP 96 Mansa Dr Vijay Singla AAP 97 Sardulgarh Gurpreet Singh Banawali AAP 98 Budhlada Budh Ram AAP 99 Lehra Barinder Kumar Goyal Vakeel AAP 100 Dirba Harpal Singh Cheema AAP 101 Sunam Aman Arora AAP 102 Bhadaur Labh Singh Ugoke AAP 103 Barnala Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer AAP 104 Mehal Kalan Kulwant Singh Pandori AAP 105 Malerkotla Mohammad Jamil Ur Rahman AAP 106 Amargarh Prof. Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra AAP 107 Dhuri Bhagwant Mann AAP 108 Sangrur Narinder Kaur Bharaj AAP 109 Nabha Gurdev Singh Dev Maan AAP 110 Patiala Rural Dr Balbir Singh AAP 111 Rajpura Neena Mittal AAP 112 Dera Bassi Kuljit Singh Randhawa AAP 113 Ghanaur Gurlal Ghanaur AAP 114 Sanour Harmit Singh Pathanmajra AAP 115 Patiala Ajit Pal Singh Kohli AAP 116 Samana Chetan Singh Jouramajra AAP 117 Shutrana Kulwant Singh Bazigar AAP

