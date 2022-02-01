Punjab Assembly Election: Charanjit Singh Channi files nomination from Sri Chamkaur Sahib

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday filed nomination from Sri Chamkaur Sahib Constituency for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls. The nomination process, which started on January 25, will continue till February 1.

Posting a picture on Twitter, the minister said, “With the blessings of the Almighty God, I filed my nomination papers for the Sri Chamkaur Sahib constituency in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.”

He also sought blessings at Dasmesh Garh Gurudwara before filing the nomination.

Channi, who is contesting from two seats, submitted his nomination papers from the Bhadaur (SC) seat in Barnala district yesterday.

After filing his nomination papers from Bhadaur, Channi said he has come like 'Sudama' and hoped that people of the Malwa region will take care of him like 'Lord Krishna'.

Asked about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 's claim that he will lose from Chamkaur Sahib seat, Channi dared the AAP leader to contest against him from any constituency in Punjab. Kejriwal on Sunday had taken a jibe at Channi for contesting from two seats, saying he was losing from the Chamkaur Sahib (SC) seat which the Congress leader currently represents.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from PTI)