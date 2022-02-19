Punjab Assembly Election 2022: Over 2.14 crore to vote on Sunday; 1,304 candidates in fray

Punjab is gearing up for the single-phase assembly election in which voters across 117 assembly constituencies in 23 districts will cast their votes on Sunday.

Polling to decide the fate of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women, will be held from 8 am till 6 pm. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Punjab is witnessing a high stake battle with the Congress seeking another term and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) looking to achieve a majority with Bhagwant Singh Mann fielded as its chief ministerial candidate.

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Janata Party has joined hands with former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh who left the ruling Congress to form his new party Punjab Lok Congress. SAD (Sanyukt) is also part of the newly formed alliance.

On the other hand, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance and Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front of various farmer bodies are also contesting Punjab assembly elections 2022 to come to power in the state.

The ruling Congress has come under severe attack from its political opponents over various issues, including drug menace and corruption. It is banking on decisions like reducing electricity tariff and fuel prices, taken during current CM Charanjit Singh Channi's 111-day tenure.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which has emerged as a major contender, has promised to bring the Delhi model of governance to Punjab if it comes to power in the state.

Stakes are also high for the Shiromani Akali Dal which is contesting the polls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party after breaking ties with the BJP in 2020 over the farm laws issue. Sukhbir Singh Badal is leading the party, which calls itself Punjab's own party and has promised all-round development of the state.