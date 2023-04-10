Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet arrested by Punjab police

Papalpreet Singh has been with Amritpal as they escaped the police dragnet in Jalandhar on March 18 after the Punjab government launched a massive crackdown on Waris Punjab De. Amritpal and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases in Punjab.

Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of Waris Punjab De chief and self-styled preacher Amritpal Singh, was arrested from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur in a joint operation by the state’s police and Counter-Intelligence on Monday, April 10. As per the media reports, he is currently in the custody of Amritsar Rural Police.

The 38-year-old has been with Amritpal as they escaped the police dragnet in Jalandhar on March 18 after the Punjab government launched a massive crackdown on Waris Punjab De. Several media reports, citing police sources, have claimed that the Papalpreet has been in close contact with Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

Amritpal and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases in Punjab related to spreading disharmony, attacks on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants. Papalpreet is also wanted in the Ajnala violence case.

Earlier on March 30, Amritpal Singh surfaced in a new video saying he was not a fugitive and would soon reappear before everyone.

Earlier on Monday, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav asked Amritpal to surrender before the law.

"Mischievous elements, who have the support of foreign forces and Pakistan's ISI, trying to disturb peace in Punjab will not be allowed to succeed," he said adding the "situation in Punjab is quite normal".

"I want to tell our Punjabi brothers living in the US and Canada that there is absolute peace in Punjab. There is a rule of law. You can come and see for yourselves. You speak to your relatives here. If you have any wrong perceptions about Punjab, then they should clear it."

-With the inputs from PTI