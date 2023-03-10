Pulwama martyrs' widows’ protest in Rajasthan turns into political slugfest

Three widows of the CRPF jawans have been demanding change in rules so as to ensure government jobs are given to their relatives instead of their children. One of the widows has also sought the installation of a statue of her late husband.

A protest by widows of CRPF jawans martyred in the 2019 Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in Rajasthan turned into a political slugfest after BJP accused Congress government of insluting the soldiers and their families.

They have been protesting outside Congress leader Sachin Pilot's residence in Jaipur since February 28. On Friday, BJP leaders, including MP Kirodi Lal Meena joined and intensified the protest, following which police lathicharged the protesters and detained them and admitted to various hospitals in the city.

A vsiibly injured Meena, in a tweet from hospital, accused the Gehlot government of trying to kill him.

"The police tried to kill me, but I was saved by the blessings of the brave women, the youth, the unemployed, and the poor. I am hurt. I have been referred to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur from Govindgarh Hospital," he said.

Slamming the Congress government, BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore in Delhi accused it of making false promises and insulting the country's heroes while practising politics of appeasement.

Rathore said, "The Congress has always despised the army and 'veerangana' (brave women). Rahul Gandhi did the same in the case of the surgical strikes, Galwan Valley, and now the Rajasthan Congress government is doing the same." The Congress mindset is of insulting "martyrs" and their families, he alleged at the press conference at the BJP headquarters.

"The (Rajasthan) chief minister (Ashok Gehlot) is refusing to meet the families. There was a lathicharge on the widows, what is the fear of the chief minister in meeting these widows and their families. More than 400 schemes are in the name of the Gandhi family but the statue of a martyr cannot be installed?" he asked.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot however accused Meena of using the widows for political gains. He wondered whether it would be right to snatch jobs meant for martyrs’ children and give it to other relatives.

“Shri Rohitash Lamba's wife is seeking compassionate appointment for her brother-in-law. If the job is given to the brother today, then in future, the family members or relatives of all those jawans may start putting undue social and family pressure to give the rightful job of them and their children to other family members. Should we create such a difficult situation? The rules made at present have been made on the basis of past experiences only. How can it be justified to snatch the rights of the children of the killed jawans and give jobs to other relatives? What will happen to the children when they become adults? Is it right to take away their rights?" Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

On the demand of one of the widows to have a third statue of her husband installed at a crossroads, Gehlot said it would create an unjust situation, especially when considering other widows and their families.

