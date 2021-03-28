Puducherry: Free vaccination for all, says Congress manifesto Updated : March 28, 2021 05:44 PM IST Fifty percent quota would be introduced for students in private medical colleges who were selected through CENTAC. A homemaker in every family would get a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000. Physically challenged people would get an enhanced pension at Rs 5,000 per person. Published : March 28, 2021 05:44 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply