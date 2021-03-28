  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics

Puducherry: Free vaccination for all, says Congress manifesto

Updated : March 28, 2021 05:44 PM IST

Fifty percent quota would be introduced for students in private medical colleges who were selected through CENTAC.
A homemaker in every family would get a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000.
Physically challenged people would get an enhanced pension at Rs 5,000 per person.
Puducherry: Free vaccination for all, says Congress manifesto
Published : March 28, 2021 05:44 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Phase 1 polls: 84% turnout in West Bengal, 77% in Assam

Phase 1 polls: 84% turnout in West Bengal, 77% in Assam

West Bengal: 10 held for violence during phase 1 of polling

West Bengal: 10 held for violence during phase 1 of polling

Seven of top 10 companies lose over Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap

Seven of top 10 companies lose over Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement