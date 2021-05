The results of the 30-member Puducherry Assembly elections will be out on Sunday. The key battle in the union territory is between the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) that consists of Congress, DMK, CPI, VCK and an independent, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), formed of All India NR Congress, BJP and AIADMK.

With less than 12 hours remaining for the counting of votes to begin, here's looking at a SWOT analysis of UPA and NDA in Puducherry polls:

National Democratic Alliance

Strength:

The projected CM candidate is All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) leader N Rangaswamy, who is known as "people's CM" due to his popular welfare schemes including free and quality education in government schools, old age pension programme, fee reimbursements for professional and non-professional college students, among others, during his tenure.

Rangaswamy's popularity is such that he holds the record of taking charge as the chief minister of Puducherry within three months of forming his own party. Besides, he is known for his simplicity and kindness. It is said that he is easily accessible as he is often spotted as a commoner at a tea stall in Thattanchavady.

Weakness:

Though his track record was largely good, it is said that towards the end of his tenure, Rangaswamy suddenly became "unapproachable" for bureaucrats as well as the people of Puducherry, causing indefinite delays in approving and implementing various government schemes.

Opportunity:

Thanks to defections, there is a void in Congress-led UPA; NDA seeks to set its footprint in those constituencies.

Threat:

After the collapse of the UPA government earlier this year, there has been a substantial sympathy wave towards the Congress and former CM V Narayanasamy due to the MLA resignations. Anti-Hindi sentiment towards BJP too is a threat.

United Progressive Alliance

Strengths:

Compared to the AINRC-led alliance, UPA has a better organisational capability in Puducherry with committees in place at the booth and block levels.

Weaknesses:

Loss of several MLAs from political party, face-off with former Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, controversial statements from V Narayanasamy and anti-incumbency keep them in a difficult situation.

Opportunities:

UPA looks to bank on sympathy citing Lt Governor's interference in their governance and deliberate political collapse of the government.

Threat: