On Monday, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues resigned after the Congress government lost confidence vote sought by him. In the 33-member Assembly, Congress was at a depleted strength of 11. With this, the Congress has lost power in Puducherry just ahead of polls in April-May.

Puducherry: V.Narayanasamy submitted the letter of the resignation of the chief minister and his Council of Ministers to Lt. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan pic.twitter.com/CpQffk16FH — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021

Last Thursday, the Governor had sought a floor test after the Opposition petitioned her, stating that the government had been reduced to a minority and should prove its strength in the House.

MLAs who quit

Over the past month, six MLAs, including five from the Congress, have quit. Before that, a legislator from the Congress was disqualified. These resignations reduced the strength of the Congress-DMK combine in the Assembly to 11.

On Sunday (February 21), K Lakshminarayanan of the Congress and K Venkatesan of DMK quit the Assembly. Before this, over the course of the last one month, Congress ministers A Namassivayam and Malladi Krishna Rao quit. While health and family welfare minister Malladi Krishna Rao quit as minister on January 13, he resigned as an MLA on February 15.

On January 25, PWD minister A Namassivayam and MLA E Theeppainthan quit the party. On February 16, Congress MLA A John Kumar resigned.

Last year in July, the Congress had disqualified N Dhanavelou for anti-party activities.

What next for Puducherry?

Puducherry goes to polls in April-May. But with Narayanasamy failing to prove majority in the Assembly, the role of the Governor becomes important now. Soundararajan has three options before her:

1. Ask Narayanasamy to continue as caretaker CM till the polls.

2. Invite Opposition to form a government.

3. Recommend Centre to impose President’s Rule till the polls.