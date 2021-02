Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday failed to prove the majority in the territorial Assembly after the ruling government was reduced to the minority as the Congress MLAs deserted the party in the last few days. He had sought a confidence vote for his government, as the territorial Assembly met for a special session for a floor test of his five-year-old government.

Narayanasamy met Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and tendered his resignation. "Myself, ministers, Congress and DMK MLAs and independent legislator have tendered resignation and sought it be accepted," Narayanasamy said.

Moving the motion, the chief minister told the Assembly that his government had the majority. Addressing the Assembly, he said, "We formed the government with the support of DMK and independent MLAs. After that, we faced various elections. We have won all the by-elections. It is clear that the people of Puducherry trust us."

Speaking about the MLAs who have left the party, Narayanasamy said, "MLAs should stay loyal to the party. MLAs who have resigned will not be able to face the people as people will call them opportunists."

Independent MLA from the MAHE constituency V Ramachandran said that he will continue to support the Congress-led government. "I am supporting the existing government. I don't want to change my opinion. I think the existing minister will not have majority support in the assembly," he said.