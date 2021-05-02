Puducherry Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes to start at 8 am

What happened in Puducherry right before the polls? Why was President's Rule imposed in the UT?
The Congress-led government in the Union Territory had collapsed just before the elections. A President's Rule was imposed in Puducherry after the Congress-led government lost the vote of confidence in the Assembly.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that the decision was taken as no party came forward to stake claim to form the government in Puducherry following the resignation of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.
Narayanasamy had resigned after his government was reduced to a minority following a spate of resignations of his party MLAs and a DMK legislator.
The results of the 30-member Puducherry Assembly elections will be out on Sunday. The key battle in the union territory is between the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) that consists of Congress, DMK, CPI, VCK and an independent, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), formed of All India NR Congress, BJP and AIADMK.
With less than three hours remaining for the counting of votes to begin, take a look at a SWOT analysis of UPA and NDA in Puducherry polls.
In Puducherry, the AINRC-led NDA and the Congress-led Secular Democratic alliance are in a contest. While AINRC fielded candidates in 16 of the total 30 constituencies the BJP is contesting nine seats while the AIADMK is contesting five seats. Congress, meanwhile, is contesting on 14 of the 30 seats.
