Puducherry Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes to start at 8 am

What happened in Puducherry right before the polls? Why was President's Rule imposed in the UT?

The Congress-led government in the Union Territory had collapsed just before the elections. A President's Rule was imposed in Puducherry after the Congress-led government lost the vote of confidence in the Assembly.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that the decision was taken as no party came forward to stake claim to form the government in Puducherry following the resignation of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

Narayanasamy had resigned after his government was reduced to a minority following a spate of resignations of his party MLAs and a DMK legislator.