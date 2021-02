The Election Commission of India on Friday declared dates for the assembly polls to be held in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry starting next month. Polls in the Union Territory of Puducherry will be held on April 6, while the counting of votes will take place on May 2 and results will be declared subsequently.

Chief Election Commissioner Suni Arora, who declared the dates of the assembly polls, said that notification for Puducherry will be issued on March 12. The last date of nomination is March 19 and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 20. Candidates can withdraw their candidature by March 22.

In Puducherry, the Election Commission has put a limit of Rs 22 lakh expenditure for each candidate and out of 30 seats, five seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

At present the UT is under President’s Rule after the Congress government collapsed. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his colleagues resigned after they lost a trust vote on the floor of the House. The BJP and other opposition parties didn’t show any interest in forming a government. It was then that the Union Cabinet recommended President’s Rule in the Puducherry.

Last week saw heavy drama in Puducherry when legislators from the ruling dispensation resigned hours before the crucial trust vote. Narayasamy was asked to prove his majority on the floor of the house after the Opposition petitioned that the Congress-led government was reduced to a minority.