The BJP-led NDA is likely to get an edge over the Congress-DMK alliance in Puducherry Assembly elections 2021, showed major exit polls.

Republic-CNX Exit Poll

The Republic-CNX exit poll has predicted a close competition in Puducherry projecting the BJP-led NDA to bag close to 16-20 seats, just crossing the halfway mark in the 30-seat assembly constituency. The Congress-led SDA is expected to give a tough fight to the BJP, and as per the Republic-CNX Exit Poll is projected to hit somewhere between the 11-13 mark.

C-Voter Exit Poll

According to the C-Voter exit poll data, the NDA, comprising the All India NR Congress (AINRC) and AIADMK are projected to form the government with 21 out of 30 seats in the union territory of Puducherry. The UPA, including the Congress and DMK, is projected to get only eight seats, while one seat is expected to be won by 'Others'.

The union territory of Puducherry registered 81.70 percent polling in the Assembly elections held on April 6 for all the 30 segments, according to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). Puducherry has 23 constituencies, Karaikal 5 and Mahe and Yanam regions (having one constituency each)

Of the total 10,04,197 voters in the whole union territory, 8,20,446 exercised their franchise marking 81.70 percent polling. Yanam region having one segment registered the highest percentage of 91.28. Founder of the AINRC and former Chief Minister N Rangasamy, heading the NDA here, contested from Yanam.

Puducherry has been under President's rule since the Congress-led government collapsed on February 22.