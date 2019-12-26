Protests continue in India against Citizenship Act
Updated : December 26, 2019 06:49 AM IST
More than a thousand students, artists and writers protested in the country's capital and northeastern Assam state on Wednesday.
In Assam's capital Guwahati, protesters sang patriotic songs urging unity, painted on canvases and created a sculpture.
In New Delhi, writer and activist Arundhati Roy joined protesters and asked people to guard against any oppression by security forces.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more