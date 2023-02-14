Protests against Maharashtra government's inter-faith marriages committee gain steam

The civic society organisations in a letter to the Maharashtra government have asked for withdrawal of the committee which violates rights of women.

Women’s organisations, human rights’ organisations, civic society organisations and opposition have joined forces to fight against Maharashtra government’s committee to gather information about inter-caste and inter-faith marriages.

On Monday (February 13), the civic society organisations and opposition gathered to discuss the 12-member inter-faith committee and how it violates human rights. The opposition members namely NCP founder Sharad Pawar, NCP MP Supriya Sule, Mumbai Pradesh Congress President Bhai Jagtap, Shivsena MLA Manisha Kayande, Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Khan and others agreed to protest against the Shinde-Fadnavis government’s resolution.

On December 13, a Government Resolution (GR) was issued by the State Women and Child Development Department stating that the inter-caste/inter-faith marriage-family coordination committee will collect data on the number of such marriages and issues faced by them. The committee has already started the process and gathered information around 100 cases already.

According to the two-page resolution, the committee will examine, from the district level, initiatives that could provide support to women who are in troubled inter-caste/inter-faith marriages. The committee is looking at ways to provide women in inter-faith marriages with no support from their families with a space where they can access counseling and communicate or resolve issues. The committee will be studying policies and the law regarding this issue.

This GR was issued by the government on the back of the gruesome murder in Delhi of Shraddha Walkar , a girl from Vasai, who was killed by her partner Aaftab Poonawala in 2022.

The civic group pointed out that instead of looking at this issue related to domestic violence, the government has painted this murder as a religious issue.

People’s Union of Civil Liberties, National Vice President, Advocate Mihir Desai told CNBC-TV18, “This GR is unconstitutional in nature as it violates many rights — right against discrimination, and right to expression and freedom of choice of adults and others.” He added a letter has been written by the group to the government to withdraw the GR. “And now, we are asking the opposition to support the cause against the inter-caste/inter-faith marriage-family coordination committee."

The civic society organisations in a letter to the Maharashtra government have asked for withdrawal of the committee which violates rights of women. The letter stated the committee set-up by the government violates Articles 14 and 15 of Indian Constitution which guarantees discrimination on grounds of religion and sex. By collecting data about private lives of women, it violates Article 21, which protects citizens’ right to privacy. The GR also violates Article 25 which guarantees freedom of faith, stated the letter written by the group.

The letter also pointed out that instead of having such a committee, the government should look at strengthening the system that can combat domestic violence at large.