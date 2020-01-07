#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Protests against CAA driven by 'pirated propaganda': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Updated : January 07, 2020 03:27 PM IST

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the protests influenced by "pirated propaganda" are going on over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Truth is that the CAA will provide citizenship and not to take it away from any person, Naqvi.
Appealing to students and the youth, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said they should not get influenced by "evils of misinformation".
