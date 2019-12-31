Protesters attack the US embassy in Baghdad

The US planes on Sunday had attacked bases belonging to an Iranian-backed militia - an action that risks drawing Iraq further into a proxy conflict between Washington and Tehran at a time when mass protests are challenging Iraq's political system.
US President Donald Trump accused Iran of orchestrating the unrest and said Tehran would be held responsible.
