  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Economy

Protest erupts over fatal police shooting of black man

Updated : August 23, 2020 06:48 PM IST

The death of George Floyd under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer sparked a global reckoning over police tactics and racial injustice.
The shooting Friday night was captured on video, and the state ACLU condemned what it described as a “horrific and deadly incident of police violence against a Black person.”
Protest erupts over fatal police shooting of black man

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

COVID-19 effect: RTI finds 1.78 crore rail tickets cancelled in five months

COVID-19 effect: RTI finds 1.78 crore rail tickets cancelled in five months

PNB posts Q1 net profit of Rs 308 crore

PNB posts Q1 net profit of Rs 308 crore

Godfrey Phillips India Q1 net profit falls 53.56% to Rs 55.09 crore

Godfrey Phillips India Q1 net profit falls 53.56% to Rs 55.09 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement