Protect rights of religious minorities: US to India after Delhi adopts controversial citizenship law

Updated : December 13, 2019 06:00 PM IST

The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday while the Rajya Sabha cleared it on Wednesday.
The newly amended law which provides for granting citizenship to non-Muslim persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The ministry of external affairs said the new law provides expedited consideration for Indian citizenship to persecuted religious minorities already in India from certain contiguous countries.
