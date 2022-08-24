Prophet Mohammed remarks row: Heavy security deployed in Hyderabad as protest continues | Top developments

By CNBCTV18.com

Heavy security has been deployed in Hyderabad following overnight protests against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party MLA T Raja Singh's alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed. Singh was arrested by the city police on Tuesday for making remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed in a video, which was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded.

Later, he was granted bail by a local court. On Monday, the BJP MLA released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments, apparently against Islam, in it.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) claimed Singh made derogatory language against Prophet Mohammed. "This is the official policy of the BJP to ensure that Muslims are always tortured emotionally, mentally by allowing their party members to talk in such low language which we call it Sadak Chap language about Prophet Mohammed. This is a deliberate attempt by BJP and they allowed their MLA to speak in this language," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.

According to police, complaints were filed against Singh in several police stations under South, East and West Zones. Dabeerpur Police Inspector G Koteswar Rao said they received a complaint against Singh, which alleged that the BJP MLA made derogatory remarks against a religion, i.e. Islam. An FIR was booked against Singh under various sections of IPC pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and criminal intimidation among others, he said.

Here are the top developments:

#Police take out flag march at Shalibanda of Hyderabad to bring law & order situation under control after people protest against the suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh

# AIMIM demands Raja Singh's expulsion from the state Assembly

"He should be sent to police custody and his voice sample should be collected and sent to FSL so that a legally strong case is made against him. This should be the last time that he speaks nonsense like this," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh.

# Telangana Police carried out a flag march in Hyderabad, as protest erupts in the city against Raja Singh.

# P Sai Chaitanya, DCP South Zone, said there has been no incidence stone pelting and action will be taken if it happens. "We are constantly monitoring things," he says.

# Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind calls for "exemplary punishment" for Raja Singh over and demands law to protect sanctity of religious figures.

# Raja Singh's lawyer claims receiving threat calls

Advocate Karuna Sagar, who has taken up the case of suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh claimed on Wednesday that he received two threatening calls from unknown numbers.