Prominent Indian-origin Pakistani politician BM Kutty dies in Karachi
Updated : August 25, 2019 09:17 PM IST
Biyyothil Mohyuddin Kutty, popularly known as BM Kutty, migrated to Pakistan from Kerala 70 years ago in 1949.Â
Kutty came to limelight after he launched his autobiography 'Sixty years in self-exile: No Regrets; A Political Autobiography' in 2011.
He was the general secretary of Pakistan Peace Coalition, a group that has been working to promote peace process between India and Pakistan.
