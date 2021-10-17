Priyanka Gandhi will be face of Congress election campaign in UP: Punia

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be the face of the Congress' election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, party's newly-appointed campaign committee chief P L Punia said on Sunday, asserting the AICC general secretary is the most popular political figure in the state at present.

Punia, who on Friday was named as the head of the key 20-member election campaign committee of the Congress for the UP polls next year, noted that very rarely has the Congress announced a Chief Ministerial face and said that not having declared one till now will not hamper the party's chances as it already has a personality like Priyanka Gandhi to lead the charge against the BJP.

It is a direct contest between Congress and the BJP in the UP polls as both the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have "fallen behind" and were "not in the fight anymore", Punia said.