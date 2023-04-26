WATCH | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi learns dosa-making in Mysuru ahead of Karnataka polls

2 Min(s) Read
Karnataka will go to the polls on May 10 and results will be announced on May 13.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is on a busy election campaign trail in Karnataka, took some time off on Wednesday to learn how to make dosas at a popular restaurant in Mysuru.
Vadra, accompanied by Congress state chief D K Shivakumar, party General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, and a few others, visited the Mylari Hotel, one of the oldest food joints in Mysuru, for breakfast.
Gandhi is in the poll-bound state of Karnataka as a star campaigner for the Indian National Congress party.
Perfect dosas are just the beginning; with such skillful hands, there's no limit to the power they can bring to the world. pic.twitter.com/qsgUw6IBeJ— Congress (@INCIndia) April 26, 2023
After enjoying some idlis and dosas, Vadra expressed her interest in learning the art of dosa-making. The restaurant owner was happy to oblige and took her to the kitchen.
While attempting to make dosas, Vadra poured the batter onto the tawa and spread it into the right shape with ease.
However, she apparently failed to flip the dosas on time, resulting in two of them getting charred. This caused bursts of laughter among those present in the kitchen.
#WATCH | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tries her hand at making dosas in Mylary Agrahara restaurant in Karnataka's Mysuru(Video source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/RxCwyry2Js— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023
After the dosa-making lesson, Vadra thanked the restaurant owner and his family and even took a selfie with them.
With agency inputs.
