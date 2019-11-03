Priyanka Gandhi targeted through WhatsApp surveillance, alleges Congress

Amid raging controversy over WhatsApp snooping, the Congress on Sunday claimed that Priyanka Gandhi's WhatsApp was also targeted.

Terming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as 'jasoos' party, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surajewala accused the ruling party of being 'fully aware' of snooping.

"The illegal spyware 'Pegasus' was used to hack cell phones in the run-up to the 2019 general elections... BJP government was fully aware of the same. Despite repeated reminders from Facebook, the government did not act," Surjewala said.

The Congress, in a full frontal attack, alleged, the spyware 'Pegasus' was used to hack and spy upon politicians, journalists, lawyers, civil society groups and human rights defenders. "BJP government is the deployer and executor of this illegal and unconstitutional snooping and spying racket. The new acronym for BJP is — 'Bhartiya Jasoos Party', he claimed.

This is the first time that any prominent politician has claimed of being targeted by the suspicious malware after the controversy broke out.

"The layers of BJP government's conspiracy and collusion in the illegal and unconstitutional hacking of cell phones through surveillance software 'Pegasus' are unraveling everyday. 'Rule of law' and fundamental 'right to privacy' have become a joke for the Modi government", asserted Surjewala.