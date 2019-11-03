#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
Priyanka Gandhi targeted through WhatsApp surveillance, alleges Congress

Updated : November 03, 2019 06:13 PM IST

Amid raging controversy over WhatsApp snooping, the Congress on Sunday claimed that Priyanka Gandhi's WhatsApp was also targeted.
Terming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as 'jasoos' party, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surajewala accused the ruling party of being 'fully aware' of snooping.
The Congress, in a full frontal attack, alleged, the spyware 'Pegasus' was used to hack and spy upon politicians, journalists, lawyers, civil society groups and human rights defenders.
