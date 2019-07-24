#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Politics
Politics

Priyanka Gandhi on Karnataka: 'One day BJP will discover that everything cannot be bought'

Updated : July 24, 2019 10:28 AM IST

The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka collapsed on Monday after the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was defeated in the assembly
The Congress will hold nationwide protests against the "immoral political destabilisation" carried out by the BJP, the Congress leader said.
Priyanka Gandhi on Karnataka: 'One day BJP will discover that everything cannot be bought'
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Nifty CPSE index tanks 9% in 1 month. Is it still a good investment?

Nifty CPSE index tanks 9% in 1 month. Is it still a good investment?

Torrent Pharma shares jump 6% on strong Q1 results

Torrent Pharma shares jump 6% on strong Q1 results

M&M Financial shares plunge 15% to 52-week low after Q1 profit slump

M&M Financial shares plunge 15% to 52-week low after Q1 profit slump

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV