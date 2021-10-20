Priyanka Gandhi detained en route Agra; UP Police says 'you don't have permission'

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Wednesday detained while she was going to Agra to meet the family members of a man who died in police custody. The Uttar Pradesh police has imposed Section 144 in the area.

"They say I can't go to Agra. They stop me wherever I go. Should I keep sitting in restaurants? Just because it is politically convenient for them? I want to meet them, what is the big deal?" asked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The police said the Congress general secretary was stopped at the Lucknow-Agra expressway as the Agra district magistrate had requested not to allow any political personality to go there following the man's death. She has neither been taken into custody nor arrested. Because of the massive crowds, the movement of traffic was being hampered and she was first asked to either go to the party office or her residence but when she did not agree, she was sent to the police lines, Lucknow police commissioner DK Thakur said.

The Congress spokesman had alleged that Priyanka Gandhi was made to stop at the expressway for about two hours and later taken into custody.

#WATCH | Lucknow: Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra & her convoy stopped by Police on their way to Agra. Police say, "You don't have permission, we can't allow you"



She was going to meet family of a sanitation worker who was nabbed in connection with a theft&died in Police custody pic.twitter.com/N3s0QAU8n6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2021