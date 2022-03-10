Priol Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Priol Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Priol is an assembly constituency in the North Goa district, in the North Goa region of the state of Goa.

The Priol legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Priol was won by Govind Gaude of the IND. He defeated MAG's Pandurang Alias Deepak Madhav Dhavalikar. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by MAG's Pandurang Alias Deepak Dhavalikar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Govind Gaude garnered 15149 votes, securing 56.22 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4686 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 17.39 percent.

The total number of voters in the Priol constituency stands at 30802 with 15049 male voters and 15753 female voters.

The Priol constituency has a literacy level of 87.59 percent.