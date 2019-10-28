#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Prince Charles to visit India for second time in two years after son's Pakistan trip

Updated : October 28, 2019 08:54 AM IST

Charles, 70, will arrive in New Delhi for the two-day visit on Wednesday November 13.
Britain has been keen to secure a trade deal with India after it leaves the European Union.
The announcement also comes a week after Charles's son William and his wife Kate completed a four-day trip to India's neighbour Pakistan.
Prince Charles to visit India for second time in two years after son's Pakistan trip
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Delhi air turns 'hazardous' as AQI nears 1,000 at some places

Delhi air turns 'hazardous' as AQI nears 1,000 at some places

ICICI Bank Q2 net down 6% to Rs 1,131.20 crore

ICICI Bank Q2 net down 6% to Rs 1,131.20 crore

India to spend $1.4 trillion over 5 years to develop infrastructure, says Dharmendra Pradhan

India to spend $1.4 trillion over 5 years to develop infrastructure, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV