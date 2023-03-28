PM Modi inaugurates newly constructed BJP Central Office in Delhi

The event was held at party's Delhi headquarters in presence of senior leadership. Upon arrival, PM Modi was greeted by party chief JP Nadda. Senior BJP leaders is expected to speak and address the gathering of party workers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed BJP Central Office in New Delhi, ANI reported.
Recommended ArticlesView All
From capacity expansion to increased competition - The future of India's paint industry
Mar 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect
Mar 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India
Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Promoter stake in UPL is now at the highest in 18 years
Mar 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
The event was held at party's Delhi headquarters in presence of senior leadership. Upon arrival, PM Modi was greeted by party chief JP Nadda.
Remembering party's journey from two Lok Sabha seats to 303 seats, PM Modi said, "BJP is the only pan-India party from east to west and from north to south. BJP gives opportunity to the youth to progress."
He also remembered the historic 1984 general election in which Congress swept the polls getting a historic mandate. Taking a dig at Congress, he said, "We were completely destroyed in that wave, but we weren't demoralised and didn't blame others."
Senior BJP leaders is expected to speak and address the gathering of party workers.
Delhi | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the newly constructed BJP Central Office (Ext.) pic.twitter.com/cTxGgWoBgO— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023
NOTE: This is a developing story. More details will follow.
First Published: Mar 28, 2023 7:49 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!