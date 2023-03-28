PM Modi inaugurates newly constructed BJP Central Office in Delhi

The event was held at party's Delhi headquarters in presence of senior leadership. Upon arrival, PM Modi was greeted by party chief JP Nadda. Senior BJP leaders is expected to speak and address the gathering of party workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed BJP Central Office in New Delhi, ANI reported.

The event was held at party's Delhi headquarters in presence of senior leadership. Upon arrival, PM Modi was greeted by party chief JP Nadda.

Remembering party's journey from two Lok Sabha seats to 303 seats, PM Modi said, "BJP is the only pan-India party from east to west and from north to south. BJP gives opportunity to the youth to progress."

He also remembered the historic 1984 general election in which Congress swept the polls getting a historic mandate. Taking a dig at Congress, he said, "We were completely destroyed in that wave, but we weren't demoralised and didn't blame others."

Delhi | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the newly constructed BJP Central Office (Ext.) pic.twitter.com/cTxGgWoBgO — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023 Senior BJP leaders is expected to speak and address the gathering of party workers. Senior BJP leaders is expected to speak and address the gathering of party workers.

NOTE: This is a developing story. More details will follow.