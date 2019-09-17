Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's NaMo App becomes ‘better, faster and sleeker’; Check out what's new here
Updated : September 17, 2019 12:28 PM IST
The new update comes with features that make the app better, faster and sleeker to operate.
It also comes with a newer design that makes access to the app content a much easier process.
The new features introduced to the app include faster and one-touch navigation, a new content section called ‘NaMo Exclusive’ and content recommendations based on your interest.
