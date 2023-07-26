India will become third largest economy during my third tenure as Prime Minister: PM Modi at IECC inauguration

On the day of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Prime Minister also paid his tribute to over 500 personnel who lost their lives at the heights of Kargil in 1999. The war saw two newly nuclear armed neighbours' engaging in armed conflict from May-June that year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid bare his blueprint for a third term of his government, saying India will become the third largest economy during his third tenure as PM. "Yeh Modi ki guarantee hai," he said.

#WATCH | In my third term, India will be among the top three economies in the world...Yeh Modi ki guarantee hai, says PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/drLFWZKgS6 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023 The The Prime Minister added that India was the 10th largest economy when the BJP government took office in 2014. The country is now ranked fifth in the world behind the US, China, Germany and Japan.

"We have to achieve the target of making India a developed nation in the next 25 years," he said after unveiling a IECC in the heart of the national capital. "India can definitely eradicate poverty," he said, citing a NITI Aayog report that talked of 13.5 crore poor being lifted out of poverty.

The union government will complete 10 years in office next May with Narendra Modi all set to stand for the third time as Prime Ministerial candidate.

Prime Minister Modi was speaking at the official inauguration of the revamped International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex 'Bharat Mandapam'. He dedicated this complex to the nation which has been developed at a cost of about Rs 2,700 crore.

Early on Wednesday, PM Modi performed a ‘pooja’ at the newly redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) complex located at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

Kargil Vijay Diwas , t On the day ofhe Prime Minister also paid his tribute to over 500 personnel who lost their lives at the heights of Kargil in 1999. The war saw two newly nuclear armed neighbours' engaging in armed conflict from May-June that year. 21 years ago on this day, the Indian Army recaptured all the posts from the Pakistani army.

"Today is a historic day as it's Kargil Vijay Diwas . The enemies of the country were defeated by our brave sons and daughters. I pay tribute to each and every hero who sacrificed his life in the Kargil war."

-With inputs from PTI