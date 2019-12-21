Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds security talks as protests rage over citizenship law
Updated : December 21, 2019 03:26 PM IST
At least 14 people have been killed in clashes between police and protesters since parliament passed the law on December 11.
Uttar Pradesh has seen the worst violence with nine people killed so far and several more in critical conditions in the hospital.
Resentment against illegal immigrants from Bangladesh has simmered for years in Assam, one of India's poorest states, where outsiders, Hindus or Muslims, are accused of stealing jobs and land.
