#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds security talks as protests rage over citizenship law

Updated : December 21, 2019 03:26 PM IST

At least 14 people have been killed in clashes between police and protesters since parliament passed the law on December 11.
Uttar Pradesh has seen the worst violence with nine people killed so far and several more in critical conditions in the hospital.
Resentment against illegal immigrants from Bangladesh has simmered for years in Assam, one of India's poorest states, where outsiders, Hindus or Muslims, are accused of stealing jobs and land.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds security talks as protests rage over citizenship law
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bharat Bond ETF subscribed 1.07 times at close, fetches Rs 12,000 crore

Bharat Bond ETF subscribed 1.07 times at close, fetches Rs 12,000 crore

Indians top US green card backlog of 800,000, says report

Indians top US green card backlog of 800,000, says report

With Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST collection target, businesses fear excessive scrutiny from government

With Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST collection target, businesses fear excessive scrutiny from government

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV