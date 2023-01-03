State honour will be provided for the last rites of Siddeshwara Swami, ANI reports. Schools and colleges in Vijayapura have also declared a holiday on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday commemorated the death of Siddeshwara Swami, a seer in Karnataka, who died at 81 due to age-related problems. According to reports, Siddeshwara Swami breathed his last in his ashram in Vijayapura after returning from the hospital, where he refused any treatment other than pain relief. The seer was suffering from several ailments and was using a wheelchair.

Prime Minister Modi shared old pictures of him and Siddheshwara Swami together and remembered him for his outstanding service to society.

Paramapujya Sri Siddheshwara Swami Ji will be remembered for his outstanding service to society. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of others and was also respected for his scholarly zeal. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his countless devotees. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DbWtdvROl1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2023

Siddeshwara Swami was the seer of Jnana Yogashrama in Vijayapura. His remains will be kept at his ashram until Tuesday morning and be moved to the Sainik School in the evening for the final cremation from there. His last rites will be performed Tuesday evening where over 10 lakh people are expected to pay their respects.

Karnataka's Minister of Revenue R. V. Deshpande also shared his sentiments about the swamiji's passing on Twitter, grieving the loss of a "great philosopher, orator and influencer."