Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bhutan, accorded red carpet welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a red-carpet welcome as he arrived in Bhutan on Saturday on a two-day state visit during which he will hold talks with Bhutanese leaders to further deepen the bilateral ties.

"As a gesture of extraordinary warmth and goodwill, PM welcomed by Bhutan PM Lotay Shering and other ministers," external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. Later, the prime minister headed for the capital Thimphu.

"Waving the Indian tricolour and the Bhutanese flags, people lined up along the route from Paro to the capital city Thimphu to welcome PM," Kumar tweeted.



Reached Bhutan a short while ago, marking the start of an important visit. I am extremely grateful to @PMBhutan for welcoming me at the airport. His gesture is deeply touching. pic.twitter.com/75EYI4ItTz

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2019

He expressed confidence that his visit will promote India's "time-tested and valued friendship" with Bhutan and consolidate it further for the prosperous future and progress of the people of both the countries.