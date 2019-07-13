Economy
Prime Minister Modi likely to visit US in September: Indian community leaders
Updated : July 13, 2019 08:39 AM IST
Chicago and Houston are the two American cities in contention for the Prime Minister's venue to address the diaspora.
According to informed community sources, the Prime Minister is likely to travel to New York from Houston to address a special meeting of the UN on climate change on September 23.
