Prime Minister laughed, joked while Manipur is burning: Rahul Gandhi targets Modi

Rahul Gandhi while attacking PM said that PM has tools to stamp down the fire in Manipur yet he doesn't see any intention from the Prime Minister on the situation in the state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi laughed and joked in the Parliament instead of addressing the violence-hit Manipur where people are being killed and raped.

"I have been in politics for 19 years now. I haven’t seen or heard anything like what has happened in Manipur. When we went to the Meitei region of Manipur, we were clearly told by Meiteis that no one amongst your security detail should be a Kuki or else they would be killed and when we visited the Kuki region we were told vice versa.

The state has been divided between Meiteis and Kukis. The state has been killed and dissected," Gandhi said a day after PM Modi addressed Lok Sabha during the no-confidence debate.

The Wayanad MP said PM wishes to put Manipur on fire instead of dousing the fire in the state. PM has tools to stamp down the fire in Manipur. I didn't see any intention.

Taking a jibe at Gandhi, union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad said, "Today, as well what all has Rahul Gandhi said. I think Rahul Gandhi lost his mental balance, it appears like that...He has not heard the reply. He did not come to the House...It is very unfortunate that the so-called grand old party is behaving so irresponsibly."

"Congress and other opposition parties never thought that we would agree to a discussion on Manipur...Like PM Narendra Modi & Union Home Minister Amit Shah said we should be sensitive about the issue," Pralhad added.

Gandhi also said it would take the Indian Army only two-three days to prevent what the state of Manipur is going through. Gandhi justified his use of the statement, "Bharat Mata has been murdered." Bharat Mata’ is an idea of an India where everybody lives peacefully harmoniously with affection has been killed in Manipur, according to Rahul Gandhi.

He further said for the first time the words ‘Bharat Mata’ have been expunged from the Parliament and it’s an insult. Gandhi also stressed that there are clear reasons why the PM doesn’t want to go to Manipur but he doesn’t wish to tell them publicly