Presidential polls 2022 live updates: It's Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha; counting of votes at 11 am

Mini

Presidential polls 2022 LIVE Updates: India on Thursday will know who will succeed incumbent Ram Nath Kovind to become the country's 15th President. The counting of votes for the presidential election will begin at 11 am at the Parliament House today. NDA's Draupadi Murmu and Opposition's Yashwant Sinha are pitted against each other in the race to the Rashtrapati Bhawan. If Murmu is elected, she will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post in the country. Kovind's tenure is ending on July 24 and the new president will take oath on July 25. With ballot boxes from all states had reached the Parliament House, poll officials are ready for the counting in room number 63, the strongroom of Parliament where boxes are guarded behind round-the-clock security. Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, who is the Chief Returning Officer for the poll, will oversee the counting, the result of which is likely to be declared by the evening. Mody will first brief on the poll trends after all votes of MPs have been counted, and then again after votes of 10 states in alphabetical order have been counted. Polling for the presidential election was held between 10 am to 5 pm on July 18 at 31 locations including the Parliament House and 30 centres within state legislative assemblies.