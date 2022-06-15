Presidential poll: Mamata Banerjee's big Opposition meet today; TRS, AAP, BJD to skip it

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi for the meeting of non-BJP parties to build a consensus on the presidential candidate against the NDA's candidate. The presidential poll will be held on July 18 and the result will be declared on July 21.

Mamata Banerjee wrote to 22 Opposition parties, inviting them to be part of a platform against "divisive forces". Along with the Congress, NCP, SP, RJD, NC, CPM, CPI, JMM, Shiv Sena, IUML, PDP, JDS, RLD are among those likely to attend the meeting, while Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have decided skip the meet.

On the other, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has turned down the proposal to be the common opposition candidate for the top constitutional post. The Maratha strongman, who has good personal equations with Narendra Modi despite his public criticism of the prime minister on political issues, declined the offer to become the joint opposition candidate. He had rejected such an offer in 2017, too.

Congress sources said Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh, and Randeep Surjewala may attend the meeting. "All opposition parties want to bring a common candidate and Sonia Gandhi had asked Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, DMK, and others to bring out unity, we will fight together and will decide on who will go and how to go," said Kharge.

The Congress, in spite of its diminution following a string of electoral losses, retains its preeminence among opposition parties because of its pan India presence. It was also the first off the blocks to start exploring the possibility of putting up a joint opposition candidate for the presidential election. Soon after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the election, Congress president Sonia Gandhi nominated Kharge as the interlocutor to engage other opposition parties in discussions.

Banerjee, whose relations with the Congress have soured since her return to power for a third straight term in West Bengal, gave short shrift to the main opposition party and called a meeting to discuss the opposition strategy for the presidential election.

With numbers on its side. the ruling NDA has about half the votes of the electoral college and the possible support of fence-sitters like the BJD, AIADMK, and YSRCP, its candidate will likely sail through the contest.