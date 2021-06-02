  • SENSEX
President Xi asks official media, diplomats to present loveable image of China

June 02, 2021

Xi spoke of the need for conveying the image of a "credible, loveable and respectable China.
He also emphasised the efforts to introduce the Chinese culture abroad and strive to shape a reliable, admirable and respectable image of the Communist giant.
Published : June 02, 2021 10:51 PM IST

