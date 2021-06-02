President Xi asks official media, diplomats to present loveable image of China Updated : June 02, 2021 22:53:28 IST Xi spoke of the need for conveying the image of a "credible, loveable and respectable China. He also emphasised the efforts to introduce the Chinese culture abroad and strive to shape a reliable, admirable and respectable image of the Communist giant. Published : June 02, 2021 10:51 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply