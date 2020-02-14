#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

President Ram Nath Kovind appoints Kejriwal as next Delhi CM; 6 ministers to take oath

Updated : February 14, 2020 09:02 PM IST

President Ram Nath Kovind has also appointed six MLAs as ministers of the Delhi government following the advice of the chief minister.
The six ministers who will take oath along with Kejriwal on February 16 are: Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam.
A separate notification said the President has also accepted the resignation of Kejriwal as chief minister of the NCT of Delhi along with his council of ministers with immediate effect.
President Ram Nath Kovind appoints Kejriwal as next Delhi CM; 6 ministers to take oath

You May Also Like

Coronavirus outbreak death toll rises to nearly 1,500

Coronavirus outbreak death toll rises to nearly 1,500

CNBC-TV18 RTI: 1.2 crore farmers await Aadhaar data verification to claim next installment

CNBC-TV18 RTI: 1.2 crore farmers await Aadhaar data verification to claim next installment

India's exports shrink for sixth straight month in January, drop 1.66% to $25.97 billion

India's exports shrink for sixth straight month in January, drop 1.66% to $25.97 billion

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement