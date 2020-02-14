Politics
President Ram Nath Kovind appoints Kejriwal as next Delhi CM; 6 ministers to take oath
Updated : February 14, 2020 09:02 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind has also appointed six MLAs as ministers of the Delhi government following the advice of the chief minister.
The six ministers who will take oath along with Kejriwal on February 16 are: Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam.
A separate notification said the President has also accepted the resignation of Kejriwal as chief minister of the NCT of Delhi along with his council of ministers with immediate effect.