President Murmu to address nation on eve of 77th Independence Day today

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on August 14. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi followed by the English version, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

"Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. Akashvani will broadcast regional language versions at 9:30 PM on its respective regional networks," it said.

Also, the government has announced service medals for 954 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day.

As per the Union Home Ministry's order, 230 personnel will be decorated with bravery medals, including a President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG). CRPF officer Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh will receive PPMG medal.

The other medals include 82 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 642 Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

With inputs from PTI