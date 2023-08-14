President Murmu to address nation on eve of 77th Independence Day today

1 Min Read
The government has announced service medals for 954 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day.
President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on August 14. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi followed by the English version, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.
"Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. Akashvani will broadcast regional language versions at 9:30 PM on its respective regional networks," it said.
Also, the government has announced service medals for 954 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day.
As per the Union Home Ministry's order, 230 personnel will be decorated with bravery medals, including a President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG). CRPF officer Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh will receive PPMG medal.
The other medals include 82 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 642 Police Medal for Meritorious Service.
With inputs from PTI
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Legal Digest | Motor accident claim need not be made at the accident site
Aug 14, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Nearly half of the 94 IPOs since 2020 have returned at least 50% or more to shareholders
Aug 14, 2023 IST5 Min Read
India Independence| A throwback to 1947 — how the year impacted the Indian music industry
Aug 13, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Third Eye | Cigarettes warning on smartphones — health protection is fine, but don’t overkill
Aug 12, 2023 IST5 Min Read