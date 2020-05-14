  • SENSEX
President Ram Nath Kovind takes 30% pay cut for a year to assist COVID-19 fight

Updated : May 14, 2020 04:28 PM IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday announced his decision to take a 30 percent pay cut and introduce austerity measures at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a bid to channel resources towards coronavirus relief.
The move is also meant to push the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, or Self-Reliant India Mission, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a press release.
The Rashtrapati Bhavan estimates a 20 percent savings on its budget as a result of the new measures. It added that “such austerity measures would have no adverse impact on support given to outsourced/contractual workers.
