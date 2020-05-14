President Ram Nath Kovind takes 30% pay cut for a year to assist COVID-19 fight

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday announced his decision to take a 30 percent pay cut and introduce austerity measures at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a bid to channel resources towards coronavirus relief.

The move is also meant to push the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, or Self-Reliant India Mission, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a press release. The mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on Tuesday.

As part of the austerity measures, the presidential palace will reduce expenses over the course of the year and the money saved will be used in the country’s fight against coronavirus.

“The President has given instructions to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to set an example by economising the expenditure, making optimal usage of resources, and dovetailing the saved money to combat Covid-19 and mitigate the people’s economic plight,” the presidential press release stated.

“In the President’s estimation, this will be a small but significant contribution to realise the government’s vision of making India self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) and energise the nation to take up the challenge to fight the pandemic and continue our journey for development and prosperity simultaneously,” it added.

No new capital works will be taken up in FY 2020-21. Only the ongoing works will be completed. Repair and maintenance work will be minimised to only ensure proper upkeep of assets. There will be substantial reduction in the use of office consumables. For instance, the Rashtrapati Bhavan will use e-technology to cut down the use of paper to avoid wastage and make the office eco-friendly. Efforts will be made to save energy and fuel by rationalising their usage. The President has decided to defer purchase of the Presidential Limousine which was to be used for ceremonial occasions. The existing resources of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Government will be shared and used for such occasions. The domestic tours and programmes will be substantially reduced in order to follow the social distancing restrictions and minimise the expenditure that such exercises entail. Instead, the President will largely rely on technology to reach out to people. Consumption during ceremonial occasions such as At-Home ceremonies and state banquets will be minimised by taking measures like: a. Keeping smaller guest lists to maintain social distance, b. Lesser usage of flowers and other items for decoration on such occasions, and c. Reducing the food menu to the extent possible.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan estimates a 20 percent savings on its budget as a result of the new measures. It added that “such austerity measures would have no adverse impact on support given to outsourced/contractual workers.