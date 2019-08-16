Politics
President Kovind, PM Modi pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on first death anniversary
Updated : August 16, 2019 10:30 AM IST
Atal Bihari Vajpayee died last year on August 16 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences after a prolonged illness.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first ever person from the BJP to have become the country's Prime Minister.
Vajpayee's birthday anniversary, on December 25, is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' by the party.
