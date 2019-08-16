Politics

President Kovind, PM Modi pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on first death anniversary

Updated : August 16, 2019 10:30 AM IST

Atal Bihari Vajpayee died last year on August 16 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences after a prolonged illness.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first ever person from the BJP to have become the country's Prime Minister.