President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday hailed the efforts of the Indian judiciary in pursuing the "cherished goal of gender justice" and said that the Supreme Court has always been "proactive and progressive".

Speaking at the International Judicial Conference 2020, 'Judiciary and the Changing World' the president said the apex court has led "progressive social transformation" and referred to the over two decades old Vishaka guidelines for preventing sexual harassment of women at workplace.

"In pursuing the cherished goal of gender justice, to mention one example, the Supreme Court of India has always been proactive and progressive," Kovind said.