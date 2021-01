President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday donated Rs 5.01 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Work on the foundation for the Ram temple would begin this month and construction of the temple complex is expected to conclude in about three-and-a-half years.

"He is the first citizen of the country so we went to him to initiate this drive. He donated a sum of Rs 5,01,000," Vishwa Hindu Parishad Alok Kumar told ANI.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan donated Rs 1 lakh for the temple construction, ANI reported.

Swami Govinda Dev Giriji Maharaj, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, had "guessed" the cost of the main temple within the boundary to be between Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore. The total cost could be over Rs 1,100 crore, which includes Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore for the main temple and the development of 67 acres (at the complex), he had said.

Giriji Maharaj had said more than Rs 100 crore of donations have been collected as per accounts in Ayodhya.