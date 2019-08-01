#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
President gives assent to triple talaq bill

Updated : August 01, 2019 09:24 AM IST

Parliament approved the bill that makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence after the contentious legislation was passed by Rajya Sabha.
The bill, which prescribes up to three years imprisonment for Muslim men giving instant triple talaq to their wives, was passed by Parliament on Tuesday.
President gives assent to triple talaq bill
