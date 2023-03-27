President Murmu to visit West Bengal for two days starting today

During her visit to Kolkata today, the president will pay homage to Subhash Chandra Bose at Netaji Bhawan.
President Droupadi Murmu is embarking on a two-day tour of West Bengal from Monday, which will begin with a visit to Santiniketan, where she will grace the annual convocation of Visva Bharati University.
During her visit to Kolkata today, the president will pay homage to Subhash Chandra Bose at Netaji Bhawan. Later in the day, she will visit Jorasanko Thakurbari, Rabindranath Tagore's House, to pay tribute to the great poet.
In the evening, a civic reception will be held in honour of the president at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata. The following day, President Murmu will visit Belur Math before gracing the celebration of the completion of 80 years of UCO Bank in Kolkata.
According to the statement, President Murmu will then return to Santiniketan to attend the annual convocation of Visva Bharati University.
With agency inputs.
