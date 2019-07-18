President Donald Trump slammed for tweet about hunting down Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed
Updated : July 18, 2019 03:26 PM IST
Pakistani authorities on Wednesday arrested Saeed, the founder of the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group that is accused by India and the United States of carrying out the Mumbai attacks, on terrorism financing charges.
Saeed has been in and out of Pakistan prisons for the last decade and even addressed public rallies.
